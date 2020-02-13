Law enforcement personnel trained on combating illegal wildlife trafficking

The United States Fish & Wildlife Service recently trained 17 members of the Namibian Police Force on the collection, preservation, examination and investigation of digital evidence in order to enhance their ability to combat worldwide illegal wildlife trafficking.

The participants were provided an overview of various cybercrime investigative topics related to wildlife trafficking which are reinforced through field exercises.

The training curriculum focused on digital evidence; crime scene processing; basic cybercrime investigative techniques; e-mail, social media and online marketplace investigations. It encourages interaction between instructors and class participants and concentrates on the exchange of information and techniques used by United States Fish & Wildlife Service in combating wildlife trafficking using cybercrime investigative techniques in the United States.

Each participant received a cybercrime CSI kit which contained tools such as a digital camera, a 1terrabyte media storage drive, and multi flash card reader, and a tool kit which they utilized during the numerous labs conducted throughout the training.

The training was conducted by three experts from the US Fish & Wildlife Service in partnership with the United States Department of State.

Caption: Viewing the toolkits provided to the seventeen participants are from the left U.S. Ambassador, Lisa Johnson, Deputy-Commissioner Bartholomeus A. De Klerk, National Head of the Protected Resources Division at the Namibian Police, Ed Lewis, Special Agent in Charge with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and Ed Newcomer, Law Enforcement Attaché for Southern Africa with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.