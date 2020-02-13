Grade12: Not the results we were hoping for- but there is a solution

By Albin Jacobs

Director, Southern Business School Namibia.

The start of the new decade began with the very familiar situation for a lot of school leavers receiving their matric results and, immediately their world took a sharp left-turn and spiralled out of control.

Not receiving the grades you expected, needed or wanted can throw a major spanner in the works when it comes to your future plans. However, if you look around you, you will soon realise, it is only a moment in time, a snapshot if you will and it certainly does not have to define the rest of your life. There are ways to continue to pursue your dream for a qualification and even gain a competitive edge over others if you are ready for the challenge.

In Namibia we emphasise the importance of education and the need to perform well academically. For many it is the only chance they have of getting a bursary, getting into their higher (tertiary) education institution of choice, scholarship or positioning themselves for a good job, career and financial security.

This enormous pressure on pupils and student means they don’t perform as they, their parents or their school expected. Their higher education plans lay in tatters and now after the initial shock of having to deal with disappointing results, it is time to once again look forward and see what you can do to continue on route to fulfilling your dreams.

Many students will simply try to repeat Grade 12, or they may sign up to a college and focus on the subjects that they received disappointing results in. However, this is a difficult road and not always successful.

Repeating Grade 12 with others who are also repeating, doesn’t always work. It might not be a stimulating environment and therefore certainly won’t have the student feel 100% committed and motivated. Doing the same thing again and now sharing the class with ‘kids’ who are younger, whilst they had dreamed of pursuing tertiary education.

Distance education may be the right solution for you. It means you can often choose which institute to study with, depending on your results. Because you will start with a certificate programme at NQF level 5, you don’t need the required 25 points. Certificates and diplomas usually have lower entry requirements than degree programmes. Institutions like Southern Business School only require 20 points in six subjects to enter their Higher Certificate in Management or their Higher Certificate in Paralegal Studies.

The Higher Certificate in Management at Southern Business School gives you a choice of 17 major electives. You can pursue subjects that interest you and already obtain a certificate in a field that you were planning on studying. If you choose the right institute that is NQA recognised, you may even already gain credits towards your further studies. All in your time and when it suits you; perhaps after work or between other activities?

People often don’t think and realise that distance learning is a viable option, provided you choose a properly accredited institution. With the proliferation of tablets, smart phones and good internet connectivity across most of Namibia, distance learning blended with online learning is really taking off. In Namibia, distance learning allows potential students to gain access to higher education that they may otherwise not have. The vast distances that need to be travelled to simply get to an institution of higher learning for contact classes could often be an inhibiting factor. Many deserving students simply cannot access higher education, because they cannot afford the accommodation and associated cost of living away from home.

By using available technologies, distance education ensures access to a wealth of up-to-date information for the distance learning student. With a multitude of programmes, higher certificates, diplomas, degrees and even Master degrees that can be pursued through distance learning, you can continue your academic journey. Even if your matric results weren’t what you hoped or expected. So, wherever you are in Namibia, you now have a viable way of picking up your academic career and put the past behind you.