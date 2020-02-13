Geingob vows to intensify fight against poverty, corruption and gender violence

Namibia will intensify fight against poverty and specifically corruption and gender violence, the President HE Dr. Hage Geingob said this week.

He was speaking at the country’s cabinet opening for 2020 marking the beginning of work for the executive branch of government.

“Corruption shall never be tolerated by this administration. The due process of the law will take its course on any wrong-doing,” Geingob said.

Geingob underscored the importance of transparency which he said would help restore the country’s image.

“We are dealing with corruption, and we will make sure we curb all social evils that are affecting our people,” he said.

As a show of transparency, Geingob reiterated that he would declare his assets while encouraging his ministers to also do the same.