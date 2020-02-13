MTC to host 30th Independence Concert – Star-studded line-up revealed

MTC in partnership with Tafel Lager, Nasria and Profile Investment will host a music concert in celebration of the country’s 30th Independence on 21 March at the Hage Geingob Staduim in Windhoek.

Local performers which include, Gazza, Lize Ehlers, Sunny Boy, PDK, Top Cheri, Tate Buti, Lioness, Exit, Adora and Dj Castro will share the stage with international artists like Tiwa Savage, D Banj and Master KG.

“The power of music brings and unifies people. And that alone, interprets and translates the precise point of this celebratory concert. A concert that will not just celebrate our country’s independence, but also intends to bring all Namibians in unity to celebrate in style as one,” corporate communications specialist at MTC, John Ekongo said.

Meanwhile, Ekongo said they will be working closely with City Police and Nampol to ascertain that concert goers enjoy and celebrate in peace.

Tickets to the concert are on sale already available from Webtickets Namibia inside Pick n Pay Namibia Outlets or online. General tickets are charged at N$50 while VIP is by invitation only. Gates open at 13h00 until midnight.