Airports Company renews its annual operating licences at strategic airports

The Namibia Airports Company (NAC) announced that they successfully renewed their annual Aerodrome Renewal Licences for the Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA), Walvis Bay International Airport and Andimba Toivo ya Toivo Airport recently.

The three airports are part of the four strategic airports, together with Eros Airport, that successfully renewed their operating licences with HKIA in November 2019, Walvis Bay Airport in January 2020 and yo Toivo Airport in February 2020 which are now valid for a 12 month period.

NAC CEO Bisey /Uirab said they will continue to pursue airport safety, security and conform to the applicable civil aviation regulations and the renewal of operating licences is regulatory requirement.

“We operate in a highly regulated environment which deals with multitude of lives and therefore the regulations are so that we safeguard the safety and security of travellers, and, we have so far done well and managed to get these three airports re-licensed and the hard work continues as we move forward,” added.

According the /Uirab the state affairs at the Regional Airports of Rundu, Katima Mulilo, Keetmanshoop and Luderitz Airports are high on their agenda and various innovative initiatives are being investigated to address the compliance measures at those airports.

Meanwhile NAC is overseeing the expansion of the HKIA a project worth N$250 million aimed at easing congestion at the airport and they are also preparing themselves for the upcoming Safety Audit scheduled to take place this year at HKIA.