Records fall galore at first gala, but only for the young and the old

The first long course gala for this year attracted 134 swimmers ranging from six to sixty years old.

While most of the competition happened in the teenager to young adult categories, it is interesting that new records were set mostly by the very young and the mature swimmers.

Five new records were set by male swimmers and one by a female.

In the Boys 8 and Under age group, André Badenhorst set a new record in the Individual Medley, improving Ryan Steyn’s 2019 record.

In the Women 45 and Over age group, Cheryl Young set a new record in the 50 metre Butterfly event, beating Zoe Mitchell’s 2019 record.

The other four new records were all set by Jan Louis Mostert in the age group 25 to 44 years. He broke the 800 metre Freestyle record, the 1500 metres Freestyle record set by Wynand Dreyer in 2018, and the 200 metre Butterfly record set by Adriaan Maritz in 2019.

In the 800 metre Freestyle event, he improved his own 2019 record.

“The 2020 Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala was a huge success. Thank you to Bank Windhoek for making this possible. To our Namibian swimmers, we wish you the best as you prepare for upcoming competitions, which we anticipate to be more competitive than before,” said NASU’s Executive Committee Member, Nicky McNamara.

The long course national championship is scheduled for 27 February to 01 March 2020.