Green Climate Fund Secretariat visits local conservancies

Members of the Green Climate Fund Secretariat recently came to Namibia and paid visits to some conservancies including Sorris Sorris Conservancy, !Khoro !Goreb Conservancy, ǂKhoadi ||Hoas Conservancy and Ehirovipuka Conservancy.

The visits were part of the global effort of assessing Fund’s pilot funding window called ‘Enhanced Direct Access’. The specific evaluation encompassed progress made towards reaching the project objective measured against the planned outcome, outputs, targets and activities.

The delegation also had an opportunity to meet the respective management committees of the four conservancies with the aim of interacting with beneficiaries and inspect funded activity (community-owned solar plant) financed under Ecosystem-Based Adaptation window at Sorris Sorris conservancy and inspecting 2 farm villages water points and interact with beneficiaries on rehabilitation of village water points and retrofitting with solar water pumps and backyard gardening at Khoro !Goreb Conservancy.

The team also interacted with beneficiaries and inspected funded activities such as rehabilitation of village water points and retrofitting with solar water pumps at ǂKhoadi ||Hoas Conservancy. Some other funded activities that were evaluated include the hydroponics fodder production plant under construction under Climate Resilient Agriculture investment window at Ehirovipuka Conservancy.