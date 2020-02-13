‘Safety measures are in place amid corona virus’- Air Namibia

Air Namibia this week gave assurance that they are complying with all safety measures put in place at all their departing and arriving destinations in order to prevent the spread of the corona virus.

“We have created awareness within the organisation on how our ground staff and crew can handle the situation. Preventative and control measures are strengthened at all levels of our operation,” Air Namibia spokesperson, Twakulilwa Kayofa said.

Kayofa said the airline monitors the developments regarding the corona virus in liaison with the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

According to international media, more than 185 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in over 25 places worldwide, prompting countries and airlines to place varying levels of travel restrictions on people travelling to and from China.