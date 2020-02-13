Select Page

College of the Arts supports the Cancer Association

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) received N$18,000 from the College of the Arts annual ‘Christmas Memories Concert’, which is now earmarked for the community health clinic. CAN presents the community health clinics on regular Tuesday’s (men’s health) and Thursday (women’s health).

Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of CAN said the donation enabled them to screen a total of 183 Namibians, women for cervical cancer together with a clinical breast examination, or men for prostate cancer.

“We thank the Pupkewitz Foundation that financially supported the project, and, we also applaud the lecturers and students of the college who participated in making this event a success,” he said.

Caption: Hermien Coetzee from the College of the College of the Arts handed over the donations to Rolf Hansen of the Cancer Association.

 

