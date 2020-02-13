Sanlam Coastal Marathon scheduled to take place on Independence Day – 1000 atheletes expected

The 2020 Sanlam Coastal Marathon will take place on Independence Day, Saturday, 21 March and is expected to be bigger and better than ever before, according to the organisers.

With 1000 expected participants, the marathon will offer four race categories namely the 5km fun run/walk, the 10km, 21km and 42.2km marathon, Sanlam Namibia announced last week.

“Our goal is to make the Sanlam Coastal Marathon the best in the country and every year, we go out of our way to make the event bigger and better and improve on the shortcomings of the previous year”, said Sanlam Marketing and Communications Manager Hilaria Graig. Graig added that “This year, the marathon will be held over the Independence weekend, carrying through the theme of celebrating Namibia’s independence.”

The winners of the marathon in the 42.2km race walks away with a cash prize of N$15,000 and an automatic participation in Africa’s only IAAF Gold Label status marathon, the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon taking place in October 2020 with all expenses paid.

This makes marathon the biggest paying running event in the country, she added.

Entry tickets are available online via EventsToday at www.today.com.na/events or via the PayToday App or at any Airtime City kiosk.

Tickets are going for N$30 for 5km, N$60 for 10km and N$100 for 21km and 42.2km. Closing date for entries is Tuesday, 17 March.

Meanwhile, runners will run the Swakopmund / Henties Bay route and at clearly indicated points will turn around and end back at the Pro-Ed Akademie in Swakopmund were the race starts. Number collection will take place at the Pro-Ed Akademie on Friday, 20 March from 15h00 until 18h00.