Constituent Committee reunion as Namibia celebrates 30 years of Independence in 2020

Gondwana Collection invited the living members of the Constituent Committee to be part of The Great Conversation, which was a historic reunion of the living Constitution writers, held in the Constitution Room of the Parliament Building in Windhoek.

Gondwana said this was in commemoration, appreciating and in support of the efforts to keep the Constitution in the minds of all generations.

The event was filmed and this will be released on 09 February to mark Constitution Day. During the Great Conversation, the drafters of the Namibian Constitution reminisced about the uncertainties and the mutual distrust that were eventually replaced by a spirit of cooperation and a realisation that they held the future of the entire country in their hands.

“Filming the Great Conversation was a unique opportunity that no society in the world of independent nations has the privilege of doing,” they explained.

They highlighted that the event was one of many in the march to the 30th Independence Celebrations of a peaceful, stable and democratic country. “The main aim is to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the adaptation of the Namibian Constitution, in which the invited guest have played a crucial role and to spread awareness of what a magnificent achievement the adoption of the constitution was. Each person that will join in the Great Conversation will be filmed giving a brief contribution to what made the Constitution happen and why it is the foundation for a democratic Namibia.

Caption: The remaining members of the Namibian Constitutional Committe, reunited after 30 years, standing from left to right: Dr Ben Amadhila, Nahas Angula, Hartmut Ruppel, Pendukeni Ivula-Ithana, Advocate Vekuii Rukoro, Dr Ngarikutuke Tjiriange, Andrew Matjila, Eric Biwa. Seated from left to right: Prof Mberumba Kerina, Dirk Mudge and Prof Peter Katjavivi.