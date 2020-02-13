Select Page

Local aviation sector still hampered by skills shortage, aging infrastructure among other challenges – Hangala

Posted by | Jan 31, 2020 |

Local aviation sector still hampered by skills shortage, aging infrastructure among other challenges – Hangala

The shortage of skills in the local aviation sector as well as other challenges, still remain a concern, an official highlighted.

Namibia requires significant investment in capacity development to ensure that it continues managing safe and secure airports in line with the applicable standards and regulations, said Chairman of the Board of Directors of Namibia Airports Company (NAC), Dr. Leake Hangala at a press conference held this week.

According to Hangala the aging infrastructure coupled with resources constraints impact the timeous execution of plans geared towards fulfilling our mandate.

“The payment of dues to the NAC by Lessees and Contracting parties remains a challenge and the organisation is working tirelessly in close collaboration with our stakeholders to reduce the outstanding debts and to improve the financial position of the company,” he added.

Hangala said the gloomy economic climate also contributes to the effectiveness of execution of the NAC’s ability to deliver on its mandate.

“This is manifesting in the inability to attract more business opportunities as possible business partners also face economic difficulties,” he added.

Meanwhile, Hangala at the event also had the opportunity to present the performance, achievements and the road map on the state of affairs at NAC.

He said the road map going forward, the organisation has prioritized the development of a five-year strategic plan as part of its deliverables.

“The process to formulate and develop the Integrated Strategic Business Plan is currently being done in- house. It is envisaged to have a strategic plan in place by the next financial year, on 1 April,” he concluded.

 

About The Author

The Staff Reporter

The staff reporter is the most senior in-house Economist reporter. This designation is frequently used by the editor for articles submitted by third parties, especially businesses, but which had to be rewritten completely. - Ed.

Related Posts

March vehicle sales increase by 24.6%

March vehicle sales increase by 24.6%

16 April 2019

Range Rover offers two electric hybrids, pushing torque to an astounding 640 Nm

Range Rover offers two electric hybrids, pushing torque to an astounding 640 Nm

13 March 2019

How much value does a car lose in a single year? Data study shows that new cars are bad investments

How much value does a car lose in a single year? Data study shows that new cars are bad investments

14 January 2020

Jaguar Driver Condition Monitor technology is a wake-up call for drivers

Jaguar Driver Condition Monitor technology is a wake-up call for drivers

20 November 2019