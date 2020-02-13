Local aviation sector still hampered by skills shortage, aging infrastructure among other challenges – Hangala

The shortage of skills in the local aviation sector as well as other challenges, still remain a concern, an official highlighted.

Namibia requires significant investment in capacity development to ensure that it continues managing safe and secure airports in line with the applicable standards and regulations, said Chairman of the Board of Directors of Namibia Airports Company (NAC), Dr. Leake Hangala at a press conference held this week.

According to Hangala the aging infrastructure coupled with resources constraints impact the timeous execution of plans geared towards fulfilling our mandate.

“The payment of dues to the NAC by Lessees and Contracting parties remains a challenge and the organisation is working tirelessly in close collaboration with our stakeholders to reduce the outstanding debts and to improve the financial position of the company,” he added.

Hangala said the gloomy economic climate also contributes to the effectiveness of execution of the NAC’s ability to deliver on its mandate.

“This is manifesting in the inability to attract more business opportunities as possible business partners also face economic difficulties,” he added.

Meanwhile, Hangala at the event also had the opportunity to present the performance, achievements and the road map on the state of affairs at NAC.

He said the road map going forward, the organisation has prioritized the development of a five-year strategic plan as part of its deliverables.

“The process to formulate and develop the Integrated Strategic Business Plan is currently being done in- house. It is envisaged to have a strategic plan in place by the next financial year, on 1 April,” he concluded.