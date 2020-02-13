Talk centred on evaluating Windhoek’s production boreholes water quality set for next week

The Namibia Scientific Society will host a talk from David Silas’ research, titled, Windhoek production boreholes water quality evaluation using Geographic Information System (GIS) Based geostatistical algorithm-the findings, on 6 February at 19:00.

In his talk Silas will emphasise on how, the contemporary threats of climate change have prompted the dependency on production boreholes as a sustainable supply for domestic water in Windhoek, therefore, maintaining the production boreholes water quality is a vital intervention for a city like Windhoek.

His research aims to provide an overview for evaluation of water quality for production boreholes in Windhoek, through applying GIS and geostatistical algorithms, were, the production boreholes water quality parameters namely, chloride, iron, temperature, ph and electrical conductivity were sampled and analysed from existing production boreholes owned by the City of Windhoek.

Silas created maps of each parameter using geostatisical (kriging) approach, which, showed that this method is appropriate for environmental spatial distributed parameters. His study discovered that pro-active measures must be taken into consideration before the water from production boreholes is used for domestic purposes and that water from some production boreholes in certain areas of Windhoek is not safe for consumption due to high temperature causing bacteriological contamination.

David Silas is a GIS analyst at Excel Dynamic Solutions Pty Ltd. He graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Geo-infromation Science from the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in 2019. He is a member of Youth Earth Scientist (YES) Network initiated by the Ministry of Mines and Energy and the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) initiated by National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia.

Furthermore, he is part of Pycon Namibia a non-profit organisation that offers training in data analysis, machine learning and artificial intelligent using phython programming language. He is passionate about science and the use of advanced technological tools to find solutions to challenges facing communities.