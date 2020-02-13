German Embassy outsources Schengen Visa application process to TLS

The German Embassy will outsource the application process for Schengen visas in Namibia to TLS Group South Africa with a Visa Application Centre based in Windhoek, starting 2 March.

Until 28 February, Schengen visa applications will be processed at the German Embassy Windhoek, however, the visa application process for national visas (long term stay in Germany) will remain at the Embassy.

According to the European Visa Code, Germany represents Belgium, France, Greece, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland and Hungary in Schengen visa matters. Thus, Schengen visa procedures for these countries will also be handled at the VAC as from 2 March.

The Embassy appointments for handing in visa applications will be granted by TLS within two working days.

The processing time for a visa application may take up to 15 consecutive days according to the European Visa Code; however, once the application has been decided on by the Embassy, applicants will be informed by TLS immediately for pick up.

In addition to the visa fee, a TLS service fee is payable when the application is submitted. etailed information on fees and various additional services that TLS offers to applicants, including help to fill the forms, copy service facilities, passport picture taking etc. can be found at TLS website.

The Schengen visa application office will be situated on Unit 3, Mozart Square, 4-8 Storch Street, Windhoek, Namibia, open Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 16:00. TLS can be contacted directly at https://www.schengenvisainfo.com/