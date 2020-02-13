Portugal’s largest International Tourism Exhibition beckons – Local tourism professionals invited to participate

The local tourism sector interested in the Portuguese market have been invited to participate in Portugal’s largest International Tourism Exhibition.

The event will be held at the Feira Internatiocional de Lisboa from 11 to 15 March in Lisbon, Portugal.

The 5 day exhibition dedicates the first 3 days for tourism professionals only and opens to the general public on the last 2 days.

In an invitation released this week, locals who want to be on board the Namibian Stand as an exhibitor can contact the organisers by 07 February as space is limited. For more information on BTL, one can visit https://www.btl.fil.pt/?lang=en.

Promoted by Feira Internacional de Lisboa since 1989, Lisbon Travel Market is recognised by the tourism sector as the most important Tourism Fair in Portugal and a hub for professionals.

The Fair has also consistently enhanced its presence in the international trade fairs calendar. In 2018, BTL welcomed more than 1150 exhibiting companies from 40 international destinations and 77000 visitors.