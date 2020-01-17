Over 20,000 patients treated by out-going 12th Chinese medical team

The out-going 12th Chinese medical team stationed in Namibia managed to administer Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) to over 20,000 patients during their 18 month period at the Chinese Acupuncture Department of Katutura State Hospital as well as across the country.

Local medical officials together with Chinese Ambassador, Yiming Zhang last week commended the out-going team at the welcoming ceremony of the in-coming Chinese team at an event held in Windhoek.

In her opening remarks, acting chief medical superintendent of Katutura State Hospital, Mwadina Shiweda praised the work administered by the out-going team led by Chu Hailin, as it contributed immensely to the country’s public health care system.

“Their efforts were welcomed by the patients, especially the elderly who upon hearing of TCM’s effectiveness, often opted for TCM rather than modern medication,” she said.

Despite some challenges experienced by the team, they managed to overcome and portray exceptional professionalism she said, adding that it was a pleasure and privilege for the local team to work hand in hand with the Chinese, she added.

“We look forward to working with the new team and they will definitely pick-off where the others left,” she said.

The Ministry of Health Executive Director, Ben Nangombe welcomed the cooperation between the two countries, citing that 90 percent of Namibia’s public health care is dependent on partnerships.

“Namibia has benefited greatly and the numbers of patients of more than 20,000 translates that,” he said.

Meanwhile, Yiming said the medical team has become a showcase for China-Namibia friendship noting that TCM is fast becoming a household service in the medical field as it continues to gain popularity.

Zhang further welcomed the 13th medical team led by Fang Lianqiang.

The first agreement between China and Namibia in the area of health was signed in 1996 and the specific protocol for acupuncture services was extended every two years since 2010 on the request of the government.

A new agreement signed in December last year and will now see the Chinese Medical team stay in the country for 18 months only instead of two years.