Electoral Commission happy with recently concluded by-elections

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) said they successfully concluded the Regional Council by-elections for the Gobabis, Keetmanshoop Urban, Khomasdal and Walvis Bay Urban constituencies that were held on 15 January.

The ECN in a statement said that as from 20 December a total of 13457 registered voters for Gobabis constituency, 11 534 for Keetmanshoop Urban constituency, 25550 Khomasdal constituency and 23169 voters for Walvis Bay Urban constituency.

“In the Gobabis Constituency a total of 2339 votes were counted with Tebele Augustinus from SWAPO winning with 1409 votes, in the Ketmanshoop Urban Constituency a total of 3 556 votes were counted, with Minnaar Meliza from LPM winning with 1958, in the Khomasdal Constituency a total of 2104 votes were counted with Angolo Samuel from SWAPO winning with 1227 votes, in the Walvis Bay Urban Constituency a total of 3593 votes were counted with Knowledge Ndunge an Independent Candidate winning with 1636 votes,” the ECN added.

They further stated that for the Gobabis constituency 17.3% of people voted, for Keetmanshoop Urban constituency 30.8% of people voted, for Khomasdal constituency 8.2% of people voted and for the Walvis Bay Urban constituency 15.5% of people voted.

“We therefore congratulate all duly declared Councilors from the four constituencies, the polling officials for their dedication in facilitation the polling process and the voters that turned up at the various polling stations to cast their votes,” they concluded.