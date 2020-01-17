Nedbank Desert Classic, a new benchmark for quality golfing events – Matthews

The Nedbank Desert Classic took place at the Rossmund Golf Course on the 28 and 29 December.

Nedbank Namibia’s new title sponsorship of a marquee golf event, ably supported by co-sponsor, Bachmus Oil & Fuel Supplies, meant that players were in for a real treat.

The first morning of play started brightly, as players were welcomed by Nedbank representatives, with each participant receiving a welcome gift, followed by a breakfast and fresh Slowtown coffee.

The first tee shot was officially struck by Nedbank Namibia’s Managing Director, Lionel Matthews. Managing Executive of Nedbank Africa Region, Dr Terence Sibiya, was also among the field of 140 players. For the first time in the Desert Classic history, players had the opportunity of winning a Mercedes Benz C180 AMG as a hole-in-one prize on the Par 3, 16th Hole during the final round. Such strokes of luck, however, were evading the players on the day, whereas the rest of the day’s play certainly delivered on the pre-event expectations of some exquisite shots and all-round vintage golf.

The 2019 Nedbank Desert Classic was won by Vincent van Biljon and Arne Rodenwoldt on an immaculate score of 93 points. In second position was local favourites, Gert Breedt and Andrew van Schalkwyk with the Walvis Bay due of Pieter Fox and Wouter van Wijk securing 3rd position.

“We have been treated to a true spectacle of golf, with both the play and the setting of immaculate quality,” said Matthews. “We have had high expectations of continuing with the legacy of the event, but the Nedbank Desert Classic has certainly placed a new benchmark for quality golfing events in our country.”

Matthews also thanked all players who entered as well as the supporting sponsors, Bachmus Oil & Fuel Supplies, Windhoek Lager and M + Z Motors.

“The Rossmund Golf Course was in its usual splendid state, and we remain appreciative for its minders for the privilege of playing on such a fine course,” he said.

Caption: (Fltr) Nedbank’s Managing Director, Lionel Matthews, with the Nedbank Desert Classic winners, Arne Rodenwoldt and Vincent van Biljon, event coordinator, Dan Zwiebel.