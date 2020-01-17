Select Page

Jan 15, 2020

Annual average inflation for 2019 pegged at 3.7%

Annual inflation came in at 2.6% for the month of December 2019, bringing Namibia’s annual average inflation rate to 3.7% for 2019, the Namibian Statistics Agency said.

This is a drop compared to the 5.1% registered in December 2018, resulting in a slowdown of 2.5%, while on a monthly basis it stood at -0.1% compared to 0.1% registered in the preceding month.

Alex Shimuafeni, Statistician-General & CEO said the main contributors for this slowdown in the annual inflation rate resulted mainly from transport (from 10.9% to 2%), alcoholic beverages and tobacco (from 5.9% to 3.2%), food and non-alcoholic beverages (from 5.2% to 1.7%), health (from 4.8% to 3.2%), miscellaneous goods and services (from 4 %to 1.3%) and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (from 3.1% to 1.9%).

 

