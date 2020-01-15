National Art Gallery calls for 30th Independence artwork

The National Art Gallery of Namibia (NAGN) has invited visual artist to create artworks themed around art and craft in a pre-independence and post-independence Namibia. The works that will be submitted will be exhibited at the Museum of African Art in Belgrade, Serbia and the NAGN in March 2020.

NAGN said as part of celebration the countries 30th Independence celebration and in remembrance of all artists who through their creativity could voice a message of hope for an independent Namibia. “We thought it befitting to have an exhibition that acknowledges the good work that was done and look forward to what the next couple of years have to offer the nation,” they added.

The Gallery encouraged artists to reflect on issues such as the future of Namibian art and the nation at large, the artist role in this society and reflection on the past 30 years in their submission. “Artist should be over 18 years of age, Namibian citizen, technical excellence in the work created, conceptual development and critical engagement with the topic,” they informed.

The submission process includes a maximum of three artworks, with an artist’s statement of at least not less than 150 words is to be submitted at the NAGN, a completed entry form, including price if work is for sale, the artworks that will be going to Serbia should not be more than 20kg in weight and not more than 1.5m.

The NAGN asked artist to note that all submission are subject to a selection panel and submissions for artwork is due on 24 January at 17:00.