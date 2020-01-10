Sharpen your creative skill and conquer 2020

The Goethe Institut Namibia will be host all the I Create Namibia event series, with the first one happening on 18 January from 10:00 to 12:00, with a payable fee of N$100.

The sessions will be facilitated by Karen Powell, who will speak and share some tips on setting yourself up for massive success in the new year, which will be followed by a creative journalling session with Cindy van Wyk.

Karen Powell, has worked with top creatives’, leaders and entrepreneurs as a Creativity and Prosperity Coach, helping them bring their wildest dreams to life.

She left her corporate career in Chicago in pursuit of her own childhood dream of living in Africa.

She is also the creator of Money On Purpose, a 90 day online journey to healing your relationship with money, living your purpose and creating the impact you want to make in the world.

Her battle cry is “Ease and flow, baby…Ease and flow”.