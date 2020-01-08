Geingob affirms Namibia’s readiness to deepen existing trade and investments with the UK

The United Kingdom intends to ‘turbo-charge’ bilateral cooperation and trade with Namibia post-Brexit according to a British official this week.

UK Joint Minister of State at the Foreign Commonwealth Office and Department for International Development, Andrew Stephenson assured the President, HE Hage Geingob during his first visit at the State House on Wednesday.

According to Stephenson, Brexit will not cause disruptions but will provide an opportunity to the UK to develop an independent trade policy and trade program

In a statement issued by the presidency, Geingob affirmed Namibia’s readiness to deepen existing trade and investment with the UK, highlighting the country’s strategic location in the region and vast investment opportunities in value addition, agriculture and the wildlife and tourism economies.

Geingob added that he has since directed Ministers to respond more expeditiously to investment proposals.

Meanwhile, the meeting also discussed the impacts of Climate Change, of which President Geingob stated, “It is real, we feel it. Weather patterns have changed, resulting in the protracted drought Namibia is currently experiencing. It has had devastating effects across the country.”

Furthermore, the two parties emphasized the importance of economic diplomacy to unlock employment opportunities for young people, towards a sustainable future and mutual prosperity.

The UK will host in November 2020, for the first time, the COP25 Summit, to redouble global commitment towards Climate Action.

British High Commissioner to Namibia, HE Kate Airey also announced at the meeting, an 8 million Pound commitment by the British Government, to finance Climate Change mitigation projects in the region.

Caption: UK Joint Minister of State at the Foreign Commonwealth Office and Department for International Development, Andrew Stephenson and the President, HE Hage Geingob during his first visit at the State House on Wednesday (Photo by the Presidency).