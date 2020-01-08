Hepatitis E infections still rife in the country – break 7000 mark

The Ministry of Health and Social Service recently revealed that the country has recorded a 65% increase in new infections of hepatitis E.

According to the Health Ministry, cumulatively, up to 29 December 2019, a total 7,063 HEV cases were reported since the outbreak began.

This includes 1,731 laboratory confirmed cases, 4345 Epi-linked and 987 suspected cases.

According to the ministry, new infections rose by 2,747 to 6,974 cases between January and December last year. The total number of people killed by the disease hit 59 since it first broke out more than two years ago.