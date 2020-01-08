Select Page

Hepatitis E infections still rife in the country – break 7000 mark

Posted by | Jan 9, 2020 |

Hepatitis E infections still rife in the country – break 7000 mark

The Ministry of Health and Social Service recently revealed that the country has recorded a 65% increase in new infections of hepatitis E.

According to the Health Ministry, cumulatively, up to 29 December 2019, a total 7,063 HEV cases were reported since the outbreak began.

This includes 1,731 laboratory confirmed cases, 4345 Epi-linked and 987 suspected cases.

According to the ministry, new infections rose by 2,747 to 6,974 cases between January and December last year. The total number of people killed by the disease hit 59 since it first broke out more than two years ago.

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

“If only I had my glasses before I sat for the final exams!”

“If only I had my glasses before I sat for the final exams!”

21 November 2017

WHO Windhoek meeting looks at tobacco

WHO Windhoek meeting looks at tobacco

8 February 2013

Roadside wellness clinics for the vulnerable

Roadside wellness clinics for the vulnerable

6 December 2016

Fabupharm EOS acquisition final

Fabupharm EOS acquisition final

14 October 2016