Capital City achieves water saving target – City fathers say Windhoek still faces severe water scarcity

The City of Windhoek recently said that the city had achieved a water saving of 14% better than target last week.

The City of Winzdhoek in a statement issued this week said this was expected during this period, as many residents chose to spend their holiday outside of the city boundaries.

However the municipality said that Windhoek is still challenged by a severe water scarcity, Category D scenario as per the scarcity severity index of the City of Windhoek water management plan.

“Let please keep on encouraging our audiences to adopt smart lifestyles when it comes to water saving. Good water management provides for the ability to budget for water. Remember, the more you save, the less you pay,” the municipality added.

In late November last year, the municipality threatened to start rationing water if residents continued to exceed agreed weekly water usage targets.

The City of Windhoek municipality introduced water restrictions in July last year due to the low level of dams supplying water to Namibia’s central areas as well as the persistent drought.

 

