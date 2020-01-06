Select Page

Current account registers a deficit of N$1.1 billion during third quarter of 2019

Posted by | Jan 7, 2020 |

Current account registers a deficit of N$1.1 billion during third quarter of 2019

The current account registered a deficit of N$1.1 billion during the third quarter of 2019, compared to the N$1.3 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2018, the Bank of Namibia said in a statement.

The moderate improvement in the current account deficit during the period under review was primarily due to a smaller merchandise trade deficit, coupled with increased inflows on the secondary income account due to higher SACU receipts.

Meanwhile, the country’s International Investment Position recorded a lower net liability position over the same period, as foreign assets rose faster than foreign liabilities, while the stock of international reserves edged lower in the year to the third quarter of 2019, partly due to higher government foreign payments.

“Given lower imports, the level of import cover of the reserves stood at 4.3 months at the end of the quarter under review, compared to 4.2 months a year ago, both of which were above the international benchmark of 3.0 months,” the central bank stated.

Furthermore, the Namibia dollar appreciated moderately against the Pound and Euro over the year to the third quarter of 2019 although it depreciated against the US dollar over this period.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Paarl takes on new identity, lists on JSE

Paarl takes on new identity, lists on JSE

6 March 2015

Retail sector remains competitive

Retail sector remains competitive

13 April 2012

Public invited to buy shares as Standard Bank announces NSX listing

Public invited to buy shares as Standard Bank announces NSX listing

15 October 2019

Bank extends network, opens 54th branch

Bank extends network, opens 54th branch

29 May 2014