Select Page

Swapo appoints new members to parliament

Posted by | Jan 6, 2020 | ,

Swapo appoints new members to parliament

On 6 January, Martha Namundjebo-Tilahun, Joel Kapanda, Festus Marenga and Ephraim Nekongo were sworn in as Members of Parliament.

The Swapo members will replace former Justice Minister Sacky Shanghala and former Fisheries Minister Bernhardt Esau who are embroiled in the Fishrot case as well as Jerry Ekandjo and Sebastian Karupu who recently resigned.

The new members will represent Swapo in the National Assembly until March 2020, when Members of Parliament will be appointed.

Furthermore, in his New Year message, President Hage Geingob said come March 2020, the size of Cabinet will be reduced and an attempt at 50/50 representation will be made. The President stressed that the persistent lack of implementation of government policies and programmes can not continue any longer.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

EU reaffirms its commitment toward promoting LGBT rights

EU reaffirms its commitment toward promoting LGBT rights

17 May 2018

Women at Work trainee intake

Women at Work trainee intake

9 January 2015

Fourth African Development Bank loan targets key transport infrastructure bottlenecks

Fourth African Development Bank loan targets key transport infrastructure bottlenecks

14 December 2017

Gondwana programme equips employees with necessary skills to become bosses

Gondwana programme equips employees with necessary skills to become bosses

20 December 2019