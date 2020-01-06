Swapo appoints new members to parliament

On 6 January, Martha Namundjebo-Tilahun, Joel Kapanda, Festus Marenga and Ephraim Nekongo were sworn in as Members of Parliament.

The Swapo members will replace former Justice Minister Sacky Shanghala and former Fisheries Minister Bernhardt Esau who are embroiled in the Fishrot case as well as Jerry Ekandjo and Sebastian Karupu who recently resigned.

The new members will represent Swapo in the National Assembly until March 2020, when Members of Parliament will be appointed.

Furthermore, in his New Year message, President Hage Geingob said come March 2020, the size of Cabinet will be reduced and an attempt at 50/50 representation will be made. The President stressed that the persistent lack of implementation of government policies and programmes can not continue any longer.