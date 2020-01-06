Jetty Mile ends 2019 on a high note – Seidler collects seventh gold in a row

The Pupkewitz Jetty Mile, which was swum on 27 December, involved an approximate 1.9km swim, starting at Tiger Reef, passing around the Jetty and then headed to the Mole Beach, with the exit on the main beach.

Event organiser, OTB Sports, said Phillip Seidler was first out of the water in the full event and managed to grab a 7th consecutive win by beating all prior records in 18:33. Second was Luca Simonetti in 20:41 followed by Xander Skinner in 21:08.

Seidler said being a champion for the 7th time in this year’s Pupkewitz Jetty Mile will be one of his most memorable Jetty Miles ever. “To defend my title, the focus was to set a higher race pace and to use my open water tactics acquired from international exposure, to ensure a win. I also want to congratulate every competitor that challenged the tough conditions of the Jetty Mile. This makes us at the end of the day all winners,” he added.

Among the women, the female elite category was won by Amica de Jager in 20:33, second was 17-year-old Heleni Stergiadis in 23:33 and in third place Vicky Botha in 23:40.

De Jager said she was extremely excited to take part in her first Jetty Mile, which had all the elements she loves best. The waves were rough, the current was flying and there was ample wind chop with the added excitement of rounding the rocks into the Mole. “I was incredibly happy to take the win of the females and the Jetty Mile was an extremely fun race and the best way to end the year, tackling the Namibian ocean with its challenges,” she emphasised.

The female 16 and U category was won by Tiana Esslinger in 25:43, second was Maya Stange in 28:26 and third Corinna Meyer in 28:53. The male 16 and U category was won by Keanet-Peter Rathenam in 26:54, second was Daniel Brinkmann in 27:30 and third Yenik Brinkmann in 30:57.

The female 30-49 category was won by Louise Cilliers in 27:43, second was Sonja Obholzer in 28:49 and third Imme Hucke-Macfarlane in 29:05. The male 30-49 category was won by Henry Wright in 23:56, second was Jurie Badenhorst in 24:12 and third was Peter Brinkmann in 25:27/

The female master category was won by Zoe Mitchell in 28:52, second was Lucy Jane Louw in 32:10 and third Naomi Milne in 32:35. The male master category was won by Franesco Lanzone in 24:31, second was Mark Brinkmann in 25:40 and third Alex Skinner in 25:52.

The 600m male spring overall event was won by Nico Esslinger in 11:11, second was JoDave Cioccolanti in 11:39 and third Brave Magongo in 12:01. The 600m female sprint overall was won by Ariana Naukosho in 12:54, second was Mackenzie Spath in 12:56 and third Maja Brinkmann in 13:51.

Yvonne Brinkmann from OTB SPORT said there were around 300 entries in this year Jetty Mile and has grown substantially over the last 13 years. “A big thank you to Meryl Barry and the Pupkewitz Foundation for its continuous sponsorship and support of the event over the last 13 years, they have been instrumental in open water swimming in Namibia,” she concluded.