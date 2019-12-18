Gondwana programme equips employees with necessary skills to become bosses

Gondwana Collection graduated 12 of their leaders, after one year of attending the Go4Gold Academy at the Gondwana EXCO late November. The leaders successfully completed a coaching and mentoring programme, “Leadership with hear and soul”, created to allow people to optimally develop in a social and heterogeneous structure.

Ume Goldbeck, Leader of the Go4Gold programme said there is no losing in life only learning and they call it Win and Learn, therefore Go4Gold is a process oriented learning program, where everyone achieves their individual best.

“We do not look at a certain standards that has to be achieved at the end of the training, but rather look at progress that every individual is making throughout the training year,” she added.

She said that her main focus is to encourage the development of individual and unique potentials and to assist in creating positive, long lasting teamwork experiences.

Magaret van Wyk, who participated in the 2019 programme said she was glad that she learned to communicate and instruct clearly, so that her colleagues can understand what she means and what needs to be done as a tea.

Maria Mvula emphasised on the quality of the course, which is very high and gave her the opportunity to interact with and learn from her team, but also to be more self-aware on her lifestyle and to be open minded, in order to be able to lead others, improving herself in the process.

Now, 12 managers are mindful and confident leaders, who have the skills to successfully lead their teams into Gondwana’s future, and are the Chief Executive Officer’s of their own life: Creator, Experience and Opener of new doors and opportunities.

Go4Gold is a customised programme which emerged from Gondwana’s identified human capital and leadership needs and devote itself to coaching and mentoring these employees in order form them to become mindful leaders.