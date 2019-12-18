Capricorn Group’s first Movember Movement campaign successful

In November, Capricorn Group ran its maiden Movember Movement campaign. It turned out to be a massive success after it was well-received by both Bank Windhoek and Capricorn Group staff.

Last week five judges namely, the Group’s Chief Executive Officer, Thinus Prinsloo; Group Executive of Human Capital and Citizenship, Stephanie Viljoen; Bank Windhoek’s Chief Treasurer, Claire Hobbs; Bank Windhoek’s Manager of Public Relations and Reputation Risk, André le Roux and the Bank’s Corporate Wellness Consultant, Marjolize Scholtz, chose the moustache winners out of the 32 final entrants.

After a tough judging session, Jerome Hoff from Bank Windhoek’s Swakopmund Branch won the Main Category, followed by the Group’s Financial Manager, Johan Maass, and the Group’s Chief Technology Officer, Konrad Swart in second and third place.

Bank Windhoek’s Inwards Payment Officer, Willem Cloete, won the Most Creative moustache, while Bank Windhoek’s Collateral Compliance Specialist, Junine Kotze, was chosen the winner in the female category.

Bank Windhoek’s Head of Client Coverage, André Barnard; Capricorn Group’s Virtualization and Storage Engineer, Claude Thorburn; Bank Windhoek’s Otjiwarongo Branch Credit Officer of Finance, Dixon Coetzee; Capricorn Group’s Systems Engineer, Tiago de Sousa and Capricorn Group’s Executive Officer of Digital, Abri Nel, walked away as the five lucky draw winners.

Movember is a global movement responsible for the sprouting of millions of moustaches and beards around the world every November in an attempt to raise awareness of prostate and testicular cancer. By encouraging people to get involved, the Movember Movement aims to increase early cancer detection, diagnosis, and effective treatments, and ultimately reduce the number of preventable deaths.

“Besides creating awareness about cancer, the Group’s campaign was also intended to practice our belief of being connectors of positive change as Capricorn Group citizens. We are satisfied with the outcome and believe that it will be bigger and better in the future, especially in 2020,” said Capricorn Group’s Executive of Human Capital and Citizenship, Stephanie Viljoen.

She concluded by thanking every participant. “We hope to see many more Mo Bro’s and Sista’s create awareness around cancer,” said Viljoen.

Caption: Jerome Hoff, from Bank Windhoek’s Swakopmund Branch, pictured with his prize, a Buffelsfontein beard oil hamper with a Soulstice Men’s Spa voucher.