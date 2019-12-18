Air Namibia, Challenge Air SA dispute resolved

Air Namibia and defunct Belgian aviation firm Challenge Air SA announced that all litigation matters which existed between them have been resolved and a Deed of Settlement regarding disputes in Namibia and some parts of Europe has been executed.

According to a statement issued by Air Namibia, in line with the German Court directives Air Namibia will trade normally going forward.

Twaku Kayofa, Corporate Communications officer at Air Namibia said the consultations between Air Namibia and Challenge Air entailed a process in which all stakeholders, including the Air Namibia shareholder and relevant legal teams, were consulted.

“The settlement agreement is an outcome of such consultations, the agreement has been duly executed to the satisfaction of both Air Namibia and Challenge Air,” Kayofa said.

Kayofa said since the terms of the agreement are confidential, Air Namibia couldn’t further divulge what the exact terms, or basis, of the terms of this agreement are.

Air Namibia and Challenge Air parted ways after Air Namibia agreed in March 1998 to lease a 351 seater plane from Challenge Air which was subsequently canceled because the aircraft was believed to be defective.

Challenge Air hauled Air Namibia in front of the German courts in an attempt to recover 25 million Euros.