Standing room only as Swakopmund orchestras bring light classics to life in Musikwoche

Two young composers got their first taste of public acclaim when they conducted the Grand Orchestra at the 54th Swakopmunder Musikwoche over the previous weekend.

Osmond !Owoseb and Eslon Hindundu received standing ovations for performing their own compositions as well as renditions of classical African folk songs.

!Owoseb was the first conductor to take up the baton as he led the Grand Orchestra and took the audience through an adventure as he conducted his pieces, ‘#Nau-mare’ and ‘Dune Dance,’ which told stories of Namibia’s beauty from all corners of the country.

Hindundu presented his Namibian Opera, an epic drama about love, hate, and nations fighting, only to be united by a man and a woman in the end. This was followed by ‘The Forgotten Sun Rays,’ ‘Oumbu Ohama,’ ‘Do not give up’ in English, and a classical rendition of the famous Namibian folk song, ‘Dumela Kaufela.’

Themed ‘Let’s go to the Opera,’ the Namib High School Hall was packed to the brim with an audience enthralled with captivating stories of love, hate, jealousy, war, slavery, and victory all told through music.

The Musikwoche is organised by Christiane Berker, the Youth Orchestra is conducted by Hendi Krog, while Cornelia von Kerssenbrock conducted the Grand Orchestra. She was also the principal director for the third year in a row.

Von Kerssenbrock, assisted by Hindundu and !Owoseb conducted the Grand Orchestra and choir in the grand finale, which started with the overture, ‘Die Fledermaus,’ by Johann Strauss.

For the encore, von Kerssenbrock conducted two more pieces, ‘The People’s Song’ from Les Miserables and ‘Dry Your Tears Africa’ from the film, Amistad by John Williams.

“I am proud of all my musicians and their lecturers, who, after meeting for the first time, managed to work in unity to produce this wonderful performance. Bank Windhoek should continue supporting the Swakopmunder Musikwoche because [it] is making a positive change in all of these individuals gathered here. Thank you very much,” she said.