Research firm ranks Bank Windhoek the best bank

Bank Windhoek was ranked the best Bank in Namibia according to the recent PSG Banking Review Report for 2019 for the first time.

The PSG Banking Review Report provides a detailed time series and financial ratio analysis between Namibia and listed South African, Botswana, and Zambian Banks.

According to the Report, Bank Windhoek has been rated Best Bank in Namibia for the very first time since the inception of the PSG Bank Review following its performance in the cost efficiency and credit risk categories with low credit losses, low operating cost growth rates and good asset growth as compared to opex over five years. The PSG Review on the banking sector started in 2013 and, in its 6th year, has noticed the effects of weak economic growth and severe drought that has impacted the industry.

Bank Windhoek’s Acting Managing Director, Claire Hobbs, said, “Our success is the result of the dedication and resilience of our staff members. We have a unique and proud heritage based on the entrepreneurial foresight and pioneering spirit of our founders embedded in our culture. In as much as we are building a strong and high-performance driven business, we focus on being a responsible corporate citizen by giving back to the communities in which we operate. We also and ensure that we embed environmental sustainability into the core of how we approach business.”

Bank Windhoek is proud to be the flagship brand of Capricorn Investment Group Limited (Capricorn Group), a financial services group listed on the Namibia Stock Exchange, and was recently named Bank of the Year by the leading Financial Times publication.