Oshikandela gets new look

As part of its new look and feel of Oshikandela, Namibian Designer, Ndeshi Fikameni from Afroprint Line was announced the overall winner of the first ever Oshikandela Namibia’s Most Loved Object campaign, for her creation of the Eco Fashion Shopping Bag.

Four designers were selected to participate in the campaign that saw each of them provided with material that is representative of the Oshikandela flavors, from which they had to incorporate their designer skills, and create an object for the public to vote on.

The craft of the designers were appreciated and celebrated on a catwalk after which the winner chosen by public votes, was announced. Ndeshi walked away with a cash prize of N$15000 from Oshikandela, which is a product of Namibia Dairies.

Part of her prize include support and a collaboration with Oshikandela to ensure success of her next big project.

“We are also excited to create new realities, as well as fulfill dreams. And what an exciting way to kick off this new journey with something like this campaign, as well as the introduction of a fresh, new look of the Oshikandela brand,” Namibia Dairies Marketing Manager, Leonie Prinsloo said.

Designer Leon Engelbrecht from Leon Engelbrecht Design created an Oversized Tote Bag, while Pewa Uushona from PROUD designed a very vibrant and colourful jumpsuit inspired by the strawberry flavor, and DJ Alba Nalo from House of Nalo created a dramatic shoulder and neck piece.