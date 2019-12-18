Growing her business one design at a time

Norma Uazengisa, owner and Managing Director of Modern World Designs and Manufacturing cc, a company she started in 2009, makes sure that she and her team of 10 work hard and let the quality of their work do the talking.

Modern World Designs and Manufacturing cc, manufactures uniforms, track suites, t-shirts, calendars, banners and business cards amongst a few things.

Norma, who also has an Honours Degree in Human Resources Management from the Namibia University of Science and Technology said she is inspired by the love she has for her business, the opportunity her work presents to her to be open minded and creative.

“I have the ability to put a smile on the face of a client and knowing that my business feeds more than 10 families is a huge responsibility that motivates me each morning to want to do the best that I can,” she said.

She said despite the challenges she faces as a business owner, the passion and love for her people, mostly young women, makes her wake up every morning and do what she knows best.

“The economic struggle is not only for me and my family but for my entire team and their families,” she highlighted.

Norma said the best parts of owning her own business is the freedom to do what she loves, to be creative and trying new ideas.

“The platform creates opportunities for me to be able to impact other people’s life’s through my work and also owning and being in control of my own time,” said Norma.

She adviced young business woman not to limit their capabilities to their gender and to believe in themselves. “Work hard for your dreams and never let anyone take away your dreams,” she added.

Norma plans to to grow and expand her business in to the preferred Manufacturer of clothing in the country and the world at large.

“I also want to open a training centre that will teach young entrepreneurs that want to venture in to the clothing business,” she concluded.

Caption: Norma Uazengisa, owner of Modern World Designs, second from left, with some of her team wearing jackets that they made.