Sage Smoke releases first floetry EP, for everyone on a healing journey

Sage Smoke (Beauty Boois) presented her first floetry Extended Play (EP), titled ‘Heal’ on Thursday.

Sage Smoke said her EP is a blend of poetry and rhythm, a mixture of poems that flow over a beat, a mixture of floetry and alternative R&B soul.

“I created this EP to facilitate my personal self-healing journey through a series of affirming messages with an easy going positive vibe,” she explained.

She highlighted how happy and grateful she is to share ‘Heal’ with everyone who is on their own healing journey.

Heal features vocals by local poet Ashwyn Mberi as well as instrumentals by Lau, on guitar and Ray on keys, which are all produced by DJ Loudima Dreamer. The visuals which include a music video for track one, Melanin Mantra, were filmed and directed by Namafu Amutse, photographer and videographer and the art work for the cover is by Kristen Montaruli, a US based visual artist of Krittle Kat edits.

When asked about her creative process and inspiration, Sage Smoke said that she created this EP is part of her own journey which she now shares trusting that other people searching to be healed will find encouragement for their own journeys through the recording’s positive vibe.

She emphasised that she is happy and grateful to share ‘Heal’ with everyone who is on his or her own healing journey.