Xmas comes early for the less fortunate community

Capricorn Group took Windhoek by storm last week with their Christmas on the Streets Initiative, to help the homeless community in the surrounding areas of their head office, by giving them a fun-filled day that they would never forget.

Prior to the event, employees in the role of Changemakers donated clothes, shoes, toys and other accessories, which accumulated to a bounty that provided the community with a “shopping experience”, otherwise not possible to them.

A further 30 Changemakers showed up on the day to volunteer their time to distribute the Christmas spirit to our homeless community in the streets of the city centre. The initiative, supported by Imago Dei, a third-party service provider, as well as EM Love Foundation, filled the area with music from Namibia’s acapella group, VMSIX, food, socialising and a lot of fun.

The Minister of Poverty Eradication and Social welfare, Dr Zephania Kameeta, who was also present at the joyful event, expressed his satisfaction in the unity of diverse stakeholders coming together to contribute to the social well-being in Namibia.

Changemakers served the homeless community by packing and serving meals, assisting them with the selecting of clothes and items, cutting their hair, and filling food bags. The group also handed out reflective jackets to those who assist with guarding cars as their source of income. It was indeed a memorable day. More than the distribution of materialistic items, the genuine encounter between the homeless and the volunteers proved that beyond social segments, we are all human beings with the need to be valued for who we are and not what we have.

“This has truly opened our eyes to the reality of the homelessness crisis in our very own backyard. I am very proud of the Capricorn Group employees in their role as Changemakers because of the overwhelming number of people who have donated items or their time to bring about positive change,” said Thinus Prinsloo, Capricorn Group CEO.

The Group firmly believes in planting seeds that will grow into sustainable opportunities by being a Connector of Positive Change.