The new Jaguar F-TYPE offers even greater driver reward

South Africa – The ideal balance of beautiful design, visceral performance and outstanding dynamics has always made the F-TYPE unique, and now the definitive Jaguar sports car offers even greater driver reward.

The new F-TYPE’s range of powerful, responsive engines includes four-, six- and eight-cylinder options with outputs from 221kW to 423kW – a breadth of choice unrivalled in its segment. All are matched to eight-speed Quickshift transmissions with full manual control using either the SportShift gear selector or the steering wheel-mounted paddles.

Each engine is equipped with an active exhaust system, which is switchable either as an option or as standard. Customers who choose the 423kW supercharged V8 benefit from the new Quiet Start function, which ensures a more subtle, refined sound – the electrically-actuated bypass valves in the rear silencer remain closed until they automatically open up under load, releasing the signature roar fundamental to the F-TYPE driving experience.

If desired, Quiet Start can be over-ridden by selecting Dynamic Mode or by pressing the switchable exhaust button before starting the engine. The distinctive crackle and pop on the overrun synonymous with F-TYPE, remains, with sounds meticulously tuned to suit the distinctive character of each model. Highly efficient, close-coupled particulate filters make them even cleaner and ensure that every F-TYPE meets the most stringent emissions regulations worldwide.

The filters are neatly integrated into the aftertreatment system and trap ultrafine particles as the exhaust gas passes through them. Under normal driving conditions, the trapped particles will be oxidised into CO2 and the filter regenerated whenever the driver lifts off the accelerator.

The new F-TYPE R: visceral performance, outstanding dynamics.

The new F-TYPE R continues to set the benchmark for truly involving, driver-focused sports cars. Just as its design has evolved, so too has the 5.0-litre supercharged V8 at its heart. It now generates 423kW and 700Nm of torque; increases of 18kW and 20Nm compared to the previous model.

Taking all of the learning accrued from the development of the limited-edition, 320km/h Jaguar XE SV Project 8, the Quickshift transmissions in the new F-TYPE R has been meticulously recalibrated for a more engaging driving experience. The new F-TYPE R offers even faster, crisper gear changes when the driver commands shifts manually via the steering wheel-mounted paddles or the SportShift gear selector. Both upshifts and downshifts are more immediate and give an even more connected and responsive feel.

Combined with the torque on-demand all-wheel drive system with Jaguar’s Intelligent Driveline Dynamics (IDD) control technology, this delivers truly extraordinary performance and immediate throttle response in all gears and in all conditions. Acceleration from 0-100km/h takes just 3.7 seconds, while the maximum speed is electronically-limited to 300km/h.

The bespoke calibration to IDD and to the rear electronic active differential (EAD) ensure optimum torque distribution between the front and rear axles and across the rear axle. Combined with a new calibration for the Dynamic Stability Control system, this enhances traction and dynamics – on all surfaces and in all weathers – while maintaining the F-TYPE R’s rear-wheel drive feel and handling balance.

Aluminium double wishbone front and rear suspension and a recalibrated state-of-the-art electric power-assisted steering (EPAS) system offering an even more connected feel are fundamental to the car’s immediate and intuitive responses to every driver input.

Matched to new springs and anti-roll bars, the chassis is further enhanced by the continuously-variable dampers at the core of Jaguar’s Adaptive Dynamics system. The valves inside each damper and the control algorithms have been recalibrated to improve both low-speed comfort and high-speed control.

The unique tune for the Torque Vectoring by Braking system enables even more precise control of the braking applied to the inner wheels to further mitigate understeer – even at high corner entry speeds.

The rear knuckles are now aluminium die castings, which, together with new, larger wheel bearings and revised upper ball joints increase camber and toe stiffness by 37% and 41% respectively. This results in more precise control of the tyre contact patch, which translates to an even more connected steering feel.

Fitted as standard with large 380mm and 376mm front and rear brake discs, the F-TYPE R can be specified with Jaguar’s Carbon Ceramic Matrix (CCM) braking system. Featuring even larger 398mm and 380mm discs and six- and four-piston monobloc calipers with a distinctive yellow finish, this system delivers exceptional braking performance with outstanding fade resistance. The brake prefill system ensures consistent pedal feel, stop after stop.

The specially-developed 265/35/ZR20 and 305/30/ZR20 Pirelli P Zero tyres are 10mm wider than before and provide exceptional levels of grip. These are paired to new 10-spoke, 20-inch wheels in Gloss Black with contrast Diamond-Turned finish and are exclusive to the new F-TYPE R.

The core F-TYPE range: unrivalled choice in the sports car segment.

F-TYPE’s familiar and ever-popular supercharged 3.0-litre V6 develops 280kW and 460Nm of torque and is defined by its linear power delivery and willingness to rev. Drivers are rewarded by a unique, hard-edged exhaust note from the two large centre tailpipes. The V6 is also offered with a choice of rear- and all-wheel drive, and benefits from a mechanical limited-slip differential.

The pairing of Jaguar’s sports car with the 221kW 2.0-litre turbocharged Ingenium engine delivers enhanced agility and improved efficiency and affordability. This is a true F-TYPE, with its own unique character. This model retains the performance expected from the F-TYPE, and can accelerate from 0-100km/h in only 5.7 seconds and achieve a top speed of 155mph.

The turbocharged engine’s high maximum torque of 400Nm generated from just 1,500rpm, together with technologies including fully variable control of intake valve lift, integrated exhaust manifold and twin-scroll turbocharger with ceramic ball bearings, delivers exceptional response throughout the rev range. It also makes this the most efficient F-TYPE in the range, with fuel economy of 8.1l/100km and CO2 emissions of 184g/km (NEDC-equivalent).