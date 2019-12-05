Schlettwein says government to take consolidation measures after Moody’s downgrade

The Minister of Finance, Calle Schlettwein released a statement saying the downgrade was expected because of challenging economic environment locally and globally.

He said the need to find ways to improve the economic performance. Namibian economy according to Schlettwein has been receding for the past two years.

“The government reiterates its commitment to a growth-friendly fiscal consolidation and the package of structural policy reforms to support domestic economic activity, improve business confidence, policy certainty and bring about recovery of the domestic economy and sustainable public debt management,” he said.

The government, in collaboration with the private sector, has already commenced with the implementation of growth enhancing measures, implementation of an increased development budget by 42.2% as a lever for supporting domestic economic activity, he said.

He said policy interventions include implementation of the project financing arrangements with the African Development Bank to the tune of N$4 billion over the next three years for the agricultural mechanization programme, rail and road infrastructure projects as well as essential public infrastructure projects in the education sector.

He also added that procurement of these projects have reached an award stage and poised to inject activity and enhance the productive capacity of the economy while implementation of SME and youth entrepreneurship financing facilities at the Development Bank of Namibia which were launched in early November 2019 and already became effective on 1 December are expected to bear fruit.