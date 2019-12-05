Meatco, Brukarros abattoir to share 1600 tonne Norwegian beef quota

The Meat Board allocated the Norwegian beef quota of 1600 tonnes beef for 2020, to Meatco and the Brukarros abattoir, following successful applications.

The allocation to Meatco and the Brukkaros abattoirs is 1400 and 200 tonnes respectively and according to the Meat Board, the utilisation of the Norwegian beef quota is subjected to strict implementation procedures and will be effective 1 January 2020.

However, the allocation must still be ratified by the Minister of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development.

To date, Meatco has utilised 95% of the Norwegian quota for 2019 and all indications are that Meatco will utilise the full beef quota of 1600 tonnes for 2019.