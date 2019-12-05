Select Page

Meatco, Brukarros abattoir to share 1600 tonne Norwegian beef quota

Posted by | Dec 6, 2019 | ,

Meatco, Brukarros abattoir to share 1600 tonne Norwegian beef quota

The Meat Board allocated the Norwegian beef quota of 1600 tonnes beef for 2020, to Meatco and the Brukarros abattoir, following successful applications.

The allocation to Meatco and the Brukkaros abattoirs is 1400 and 200 tonnes respectively and according to the Meat Board, the utilisation of the Norwegian beef quota is subjected to strict implementation procedures and will be effective 1 January 2020.

However, the allocation must still be ratified by the Minister of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development.

To date, Meatco has utilised 95% of the Norwegian quota for 2019 and all indications are that Meatco will utilise the full beef quota of 1600 tonnes for 2019.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

NCA farmers to join market

NCA farmers to join market

21 February 2014

Zimbabwe turns to Namibia to beef up stocks as drought bites

Zimbabwe turns to Namibia to beef up stocks as drought bites

23 June 2017

Agra staff charity project reaches out

Agra staff charity project reaches out

27 November 2014

Ackermans saves energy

Ackermans saves energy

22 May 2015