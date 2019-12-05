Gondwana enters into a marketing partnership with European hotel group

Gondwana Collection Namibia entered into its first marketing partnership with a European hotel group, the Romantik brand, which includes 200 hotels and 250 restaurants in nine European countries.

The partnership is set to promote each other’s offers in the future and plan to put a staff-exchange system in place.

“The partnership with Gondwana Collection opens up an all new adventure for Romantik guests in exceptional accommodation establishments in Namibia. The Gondwana Lodges are as unique as the breathtaking nature in this African country,” said Romantik CEO, Thomas Edelkamp.

The majority of tourists in Namibia comes from Germany. Mannfred Goldbeck, Director of the Gondwana Collection, is therefore delighted to collaborate with Romantik, a new partner from one of the major tourist source markets, “Romantik and Gondwana share the same values. It’s about extraordinary experiences and personal hospitality. This connection fits perfectly.”

Romantik guests who want to travel to Namibia and Gondwana fans who want to explore Germany in the future, will be able to make accommodation reservations that will be mutually bookable via the two partners’ respective distribution channels. In addition, joint marketing activities in the company’s own media and beyond are planned.

This will be possible with Romantik’s lifestyle magazine that has an annual circulation of over 100,000 copies, distributed via almost 500 kiosks and advertised online. Gondwana reaches its guests online and with a high-quality magazine at the lodges. In addition, the brand offers a particularly wide range of products on the Internet, such as its YouTube channel with a large reach for its collection of more than 20 lodges.

“In recent years we have achieved great success in our collaboration with ‘Les Collectionneurs’ in France and ‘Secret Retreats’ in Asia and are now using our experience to take Romantik to the next continent. Beyond the marketing of overnight stays and experiences, we furthermore want to organise an intensive personnel exchange with Gondwana,” said Edelkamp.

The aim is to offer employees from Africa training and work opportunities in Europe.

Romantik employees from nine European countries also get the chance to work in southern Africa.

“We are thus offering exchange opportunities that employees would otherwise only find in internationally active corporations,” said Edelkamp.

From a Namibian perspective, Goldbeck added,“Through the Gondwana Collection, we want to give Namibia and the people who live here a future. With Romantik at our side, we are now reaching another milestone.”

Caption: Mannfred Goldbeck, Brand and Marketing Direktor of the Gondwana Collection, and Thomas Edelkamp, Romantik Chairman of the Board, instigated the marketing cooperation. Photos: Gondwana Collection and Romantik Hotels.