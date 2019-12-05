Select Page

Raffle for hope, a huge success for the Cancer Association

Posted by | Dec 5, 2019 |

Raffle for hope, a huge success for the Cancer Association

The ‘Slice of Life, Raffle of Hope’, raised N$102,700 for the screening of the primarily financially disadvantaged Namibians in rural parts of the country for cancer.

A total of 1027 tickets where sold at N$100 each, for the last two months, which allowed buyers the opportunity to win one of 6 all-inclusive stays for two person at any Gondwana Collection property nationwide.

Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer at the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) said each raffle ticket sold, enables them to screen a Namibian woman for breast and cervical cancer, or a Namibian man for prostate and testicular cancer.

According to Hansen the raffle sales have boost the budget of the annual National Cancer Outreach Programme of CAN, where a medical team visit each of the regions at least once a year to do community sensitisation on cancer, provide training to local clinic staff and host medical screening and visit cancer patients.

The National Cancer Outreach Programme was established in August 2015 and has to date screened more than 34 000 Namibians for cancer, with a success rate of saving more than 9 000 lives directly by the diagnostic tests and referrals done.

Caption: (l-r) Edgar Chinheya, Auditor, Steny Watermeyer and Senobia Sampson from Gondwana Collection, Tuna Brock from PayToday and Rolf Hansen from CAN.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Heart health – “your setback is just a set-up for your comeback”

Heart health – “your setback is just a set-up for your comeback”

31 August 2017

Knowing malaria first step in prevention

Knowing malaria first step in prevention

24 April 2015

Hepatitis-E scourge continues – Outbreak response campaign relaunched

Hepatitis-E scourge continues – Outbreak response campaign relaunched

19 March 2019

National rabies prevention launched

National rabies prevention launched

27 March 2015