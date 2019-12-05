Raffle for hope, a huge success for the Cancer Association

The ‘Slice of Life, Raffle of Hope’, raised N$102,700 for the screening of the primarily financially disadvantaged Namibians in rural parts of the country for cancer.

A total of 1027 tickets where sold at N$100 each, for the last two months, which allowed buyers the opportunity to win one of 6 all-inclusive stays for two person at any Gondwana Collection property nationwide.

Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer at the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) said each raffle ticket sold, enables them to screen a Namibian woman for breast and cervical cancer, or a Namibian man for prostate and testicular cancer.

According to Hansen the raffle sales have boost the budget of the annual National Cancer Outreach Programme of CAN, where a medical team visit each of the regions at least once a year to do community sensitisation on cancer, provide training to local clinic staff and host medical screening and visit cancer patients.

The National Cancer Outreach Programme was established in August 2015 and has to date screened more than 34 000 Namibians for cancer, with a success rate of saving more than 9 000 lives directly by the diagnostic tests and referrals done.

Caption: (l-r) Edgar Chinheya, Auditor, Steny Watermeyer and Senobia Sampson from Gondwana Collection, Tuna Brock from PayToday and Rolf Hansen from CAN.