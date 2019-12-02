No written complaint lodged with the Law Society against any lawyer in connection with ‘Fishrot Scandal’ – Chairperson

Following the revelation of the ‘fishrot’ scandal, involving two cabinet ministers and various business persons, the Law Society of Namibia announced they are currently collecting further information and engaging other institutions to deliberate on whether to launch an investigation into alleged unsatisfactory conduct by a legal practitioner.

Chairperson of the Law Society, Meyer van den Berg said they may launch an investigation either following a formal complaint, or out of the Council’s own motion, if the Council reasonably believes that any member is guilty of unsatisfactory conduct.

“The Law Society of Namibia does not condone any unlawful or illegal behaviour. The Law Society further recognises that corrupt practices, money laundering and similar offences are serious offences and pose severe threats to the rule of law. However, the Law Society also appreciates that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty by a competent court,” Meyer said.

Meyer further stressed they are also responsible for maintaining and enhancing the standard of conduct and integrity of all members of the legal profession and encouraging and promoting efficiency in and responsibility in relation to the profession.

“In the light hereof, the Law Society has received numerous requests for commentary on the matter known as the ‘Fishrot Scandal’, but so far, there has been no written complaint lodged with the Law Society against any lawyer in connection with this matter,” Meyer said.