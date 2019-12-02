Windhoek Country Club resort best-run state-owned company – Minister

As testimony to the enormous turnaround accomplished at the Windhoek Country Club Resort and Casino, it presented its shareholder, the Government of Namibia, with a cash contribution of N$6 million. This once-struggling state-owned enterprise now has more than N$50 million in reserves.

At a ceremony on Monday 02 December, the chairman of the Country Club’s board, Mr Sven Thieme presented the Ministry of Public Enterprise and the Ministry of Environment and Tourism with a rather large facsimile of the notification of a funds transfer of N$6 million for the redemption of preferential shares.

The Minister of Public Enterprises, Hon Leon Jooste commented that the WCCR was extremely well managed and was a world class asset with a world class board and management, and world class staff. “I would like to add that this is probably the best-run public enterprise in Namibia and all credit goes to them for being a quality asset to their shareholder.”

The Deputy Minister of Environment and Tourism, Hon Bernadette Jagger echoed the SOE minister’s sentiments, saying that it was a rarity that a company stepped up their game as [the Country Club] has done. “We appreciate and commend the [the Country Club] and the positive impact they have made. Keep up the good work and continue to work hard.”

Chairman Thieme expressed his pleasure with another year of solid results, singling out the contribution the Country Club has yet again made to the Fiscus. “The Windhoek Country Club Resort has more than N$50 million in cash resources and is thus in a very healthy financial position. We are grateful for the fantastic co-operation we have received from the government since 2004 and firmly believe that the impossible is possible when everyone works together,” he said.

Caption: From the left, Terttu Uuyuni and Hon. Clara Bohitile, both Country Club directors, Hon Leon Jooste, the Minister of Public Enterprises, Sven Thieme, the hotel’s chairman, Hon Bernadette Jagger, the Deputy Minister of Environment and Tourism, and Alec Boois, another director.