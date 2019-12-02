Social investment goes a long way to help vulnerable communities and to support wellness

Old Mutual Namibia has had a fulfilling year in the corporate social investment sphere. Having spent close to N$2 million in support of various causes, Namibia’s largest financial services company helped provide relief for drought-stricken farmers, supported conservation, boosted food safety for vulnerable groups and individuals, improved physical security for many communities, promoted education, and assisted a ministry with a key social service.

Reflecting on their social contributions, the Executive: Marketing, Communications and Customer Strategy, Ndangi Katoma said “Our contributions have reached all corners of Namibia, assisting many farmers in need to live sustainably and continue contributing to the economy. May we therefore continue to support each other in the interest of our country, our farmers and their workers, many of whom are our customers and in times like this still continue to do great things every day.”

The company’s direct social investments include N$740,000 to the Dare to Care fund, N$500,000 for neighbourhood security, and N$300,000 to the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration for the implementation of the e-death notification system,

During the winter, Old Mutual also donated 140 food packs worth N$30,000 to various charities as part of their contribution to commemorate Mandela Day.

This was followed by a large donation of books and interactive learning material to the Tulela Children Reading foundation.

The company said they view volunteer work by their staff for communities as very important. Through their community builder project, any employee can apply for assistance to help communities. In total, N$100,000 found its way to vulnerable communities during the year.

“As Mutualites we demonstrate our ongoing commitment to the communities in which we operate as a responsible business and we demonstrate our ethos as a business,” concluded Katoma.