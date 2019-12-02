Select Page

Inmates and former inmates graduate with the help of CHANGE and FNB

CHANGE training, a non-profit organisation that deals with the rehabilitation of ex-offenders as well as reintegrating them into society, recently held a graduation where FNB Namibia donated N$370,000 to the project.

Jane Katjavivi, a Trustee of the FirstRand Namibia Foundation said that they are pleased to support programmes that empower people to be creative, productive and entrepreneurial “We understand that the training assists people to support themselves and that this brings economic, psychological and social benefits,” she emphasised.

She explained that new perspectives and new learning uplift people and enable them to make a difference in their own lives and inspire others to be the change they want to see. “We applaud CHANGE for providing a second chance to many, we applaud today’s graduates for seizing that opportunity, for being committed, for making the effort and successfully completing their courses,” she said.

Giselle Umba, one of the former inmates and a graduate, thanked CHANGE for granting her the opportunity to gain a skill that will enable her to earn an income and sustain herself and her family.

Michaela Hubschle, the CHANGE Chairperson assured FNB that the funds will be put to good use and they will make sure that they give the best training and skills to their targeted members.

Superintended Gail Van Wyk of the Correctional Services thanked CHANGE for their support in the rehabilitation of ex-offenders by imparting skills to them. “As from next year offenders released on parole will also be undertaking their studies with CHANGE according to the MoU singed between Correctional Services and CHANGE, therefore we look forward to a much stronger working relationship as we continue to rehabilitate our ex-offenders and offenders,” she emphasised.

