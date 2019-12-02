Hangana Seafood stretches its arms into the Kunene region

The Okangwati Combined School in the Kunene region recently received a donation from Hangana Seafood, which included 20 desks ordered from and manufactured by Kraatz Engineering. Both the donor and the manufacturer are O&L subsidiaries.

The Hangana employees also donated stationery, balls for the school’s football, netball and volleyball teams, cans of fish as well as clothes and shoes for the children.

Linda Shivolo one of the Hangana Seafood team members who travelled to the Kunene region to present the donations, expressed her gratitude on behalf of her colleagues for the opportunity to share and care for those in need.

Okangwati Combined School is situated 110km west of Opuwo and has 510 learners from grade 0 to 10, with 20 teachers, 3 cleaners and 15 institutional workers at the hostel. Many of the learners are from marginalised communities, including from the Ovadhemba, Ovatua and Ovahimba.