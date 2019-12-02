Law students and law firms awarded for academic excellence, human rights and social responsibility

Dieter Maree of Maree & Associates legal practitioners is the recipient of this year’s Legal Excellence award for Human Rights while the Social Responsibility award went to the firm Lorentz Angula Inc. ENS Africa. This award was received by Andreas Potgieter and Kenedy Haraseb on behalf of their firm.

Among the law students, Rebekka Haimbili received the award for best LLB student in 2018 with an average of 69.8%. The best student at the Justice Training Centre at the University of Namibia was Leon Lochner with an average of 71.9%.

The Legal Excellence awards are conferred every year by the JPK Trust in honour of the legacy of Justice Fonnie Karuaihe, in life a judge of the High Court of Namibia. All awards were presented by a trustee, Ngamane Karuaihe-Upi.

The Law Society of Namibia received an award for its meritorious support of the work of the JPK Trust. This award was received by the Vice Chairman of the Law Society Council, Dr Meyer van den Berg. He thanked the JPK Trust for joining hands with the Law Society to honour the lawyers and students’ achievements. He congratulated the JPK Trust with its 20th anniversary and wished it much success with its future endeavours. The trust was registered twenty years ago and the awards have been running for thirteen years.

The Legal Excellence awards are conferred every year at a ceremony just prior to the Annual General Meeting of the Law Society.

Caption: JPK Trust Legal Excellence Awards. From the left, Retha Steinmann (Law Society Director), Appolos Shimakeleni (Law Society Councillor), Dieter Maree (Legal Excellence award for Human Rights), Vanessa Boesak (Law Society Councillor and lawyer at Lorentz Angula Inc. ENS Africa), Andreas Potgieter and Kennedy Haraseb (recipients of the Legal Excellence award for Social Responsibility on behalf of Lorentz Angula Inc. ENS Africa), Dr Meyer van den Berg (Law Society Vice Chairperson), Stacey Bock (Law Society Chairperson), Rebekka Haimbili (Best LLB student), Ngamane Karuaihe-Upi (Director of the JPK Trust), Leon Lochner (Best JTC Student), Umbi Karuaihe-Upi (JPK Trustee), and Eldorette Harmse and Gilroy Kasper (Law Society Councillors).