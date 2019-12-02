Namibia, China to further cooperation in the broadcasting field

A Chinese delegation this week visited the national broadcaster, Namibia Broadcasting Corporation (NBC), to explore more opportunities in the field of information and content dissemination and exchange.

The visiting delegation which included Jiangsu Radio and Television Station official was led by the director of the General Office of the State Administration of Radio and Television of China, Wu Bao’an, who met and signed a cooperation agreement with NBC’s Director-General, Stanley Similo in the capital Windhoek.

The agreement proposal inked is set to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the areas of content/programs exchange; personnel training and co-production as an important focus area.

Similo at the event highlighted the challenges the broadcaster in experiencing and noted how it is more on the technological side.

“We are lagging behind due to that and it is compromising our production, especially in TV production and not so in radio,” he said, adding that the expertise from the Chinese will be most welcome.

Similo welcomed the Chinese delegation and said the exchange of various content will definitely strengthen the already existing relationship on both sides.

“When we send Namibian content to China and vice verse, both parties will be able to learn from each other,” he added.

Speaking at the event Bao’an, highlighted that there are a total of 10 film and television programmes authorized under this agreement.

“All the programmes provided this time are in English dubbed version, which is convenient for local audiences to experience the level of Chinese film and television production without any obstacles and understand the style of contemporary Chinese society,” he added.

He raised the hope that in the future, the two sides will strengthen cooperation in programme exchange, joint production and personnel training, and further enhance mutual understanding and traditional friendship between the two peoples.

Meanwhile, Bao’an said China plans to send a team to record in Namibia to capture the beauty in the country, while a Namibian team will also be able to travel to China, in the near future.

Caption: Director of the General Office of the State Administration of Radio and Television of China, Wu Bao’an, with NBC’s Director-General, Stanley Similo in the capital Windhoek, enjoy some time on set during their tour of the NBC premises.