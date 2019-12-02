Sunday’s Swakopmund triathlon again to separate the men from the boys

The summer athletics season kicks off this Sunday, 01 December with the 31st edition of the annual Swakopmund triathlon which starts at the Mole. More than 300 athletes are expected to gather at the Mole ramp early in the morning to start the day’s competition with the swimming leg.

Yvonne Brinkmann of OTB Sport said the event is again sponsored by FNB who has been the major sponsor for a decade.

The athletes will compete in one of four categories catering for competitors from as young as 7 up to the mature age of 70.

The first category, the Mini distance caters for the children and the not-so-fit with a 150 m swim, 6 km cycling and a 3 km jog.

The next category up, the Sprint is for the fast athletes especially over short distances. Here the bouquet is made up of a 450 m swim, 20 km cycling and 3 km run.

The standard category where most athletes will participate starts with a 1000 m swim, then 40 km cycling and a 10 km run.

For the ultra-fit, the Ultra category offers a 1.9 km swim, 90 km cycling and a half-marathon of 21.1 km.

“In the youth division favourites in the Sprint distance include Nathan Chase and Ethan Snyders,” stated Brinkmann.

In the Standard category, all eyes will be on Sebastian Pahl, Sonja Obholzer and Benita Kasch while the main contenders for the ultra-man title are Michael Greeff and David Gardner from the UK.

The smaller sponsors are OCNAM and Herco Marketing.