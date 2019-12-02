Select Page

Drought feed subsidy fund reaches N$10 million target

The agricultural sector which joined hands under the “Dare to Care” nationwide campaign managed to raise N$10 million to assist farmers in distress, according to an official.

The goal of the nationwide campaign was to collect funds through subsidizing animal feed cost in order to help farmers fatten livestock for the market, while also assisting them to maintain their core breeding herd.

Namibia Agricultural Union (NAU) in statement confirmed that the initiative managed to reach the target, but due to the continued drought conditions, producers continue to experience difficulties.

“We would like to thank all the donors of the Fund, those who gave more than 1 million and those who gave N$10 million,” they said, while they urged the nation to still make an effort to assist further.

According to reports from Agricultural Extension officials grazing conditions in the country deteriorated in various parts of the country due to the prolonged dry season and the situation was exacerbated by the delayed rainy season as well as the general poor rainfall performance.

The Dare to Care Fund was established in 2000 to provide at that time assistance to victims of veld fires by members of the agricultural sector, but over the years the Fund has assisted many victims of flood areas, farm attacks as well as the indigenous San Bushmen.

 

